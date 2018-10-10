Shuttler PV Sindhu welcomes MeToo movement

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rio silver medallist P.V.Sindhu on Wednesday encouraged people from various walks of life to step out and speak on harassment while distancing herself from the comments of senior shuttler Jwala Gutta, who had alleged "mental harassment" by an unnamed coach.

"I appreciate that people have come forward and spoken about it. I respect it," Sindhu said on the sidelines of a Vodafone event where the telecom giant launched a woman-specific service "Sakhi".

On being probed if she was aware of any such incident in her sport, the Hyderabadi said: "Well I don't know about seniors and coaches. As far as I am concerned, it's been fine and good for me."

Sindhu's comments came a day after 2010 Commonwealth Games women's doubles gold medallist Jwala, without taking any names, alleged mental harassment by a coach.

"Maybe I should talk about the mental harassment I had to go through. Since 2006, since this person became the chief ..threw me out of national team inspite of me being a national champion. The latest was when I returned from Rio, I am out of national team again. one of the reasons I stopped playing!!" she wrote.

"So when this person couldn't get through to me...he threatened my partners, harassed them...made sure to isolate me in every manner...even after Rio...the one who I was gonna play mixed (doubles) with was threatened..and I was just thrown out of the team," Jwala added.

Praising the features of the "Sakhi" service, Sindhu said: "It's a great initiative. I appreciate it. When we talk about women, they are scared to go out at night or work late in the night, or chase their dreams, in any way, it's a good thing that Vodafone Sakhi has come up with in any moment of emergency."

"Now there have been a lot of changes in the country. We women should be brave enough, we can achieve our dreams and shouldn't be scared of anything," she added.