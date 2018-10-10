Home Sport Other

Stature boost for Iranians in Pro Kabaddi League post Asian coup

After their stunning performance at the Asian Games where they won gold in the men’s and women’s sections, the stock of Iranian kabaddi players has risen.

Published: 10th October 2018 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Fazel Atrachali

Iranian kabbadi star Fazel Atrachali

By Vadapalli Nithin Kumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After their stunning performance at the Asian Games where they won gold in the men’s and women’s sections, the stock of Iranian kabaddi players has risen. Effects of that success can be seen in Pro Kabaddi League as well. Sought after from the first edition itself, players from Iran are getting extra attention and respect this time.

Fazel Atrachali, a star attraction of the Iranian men’s team, has been named captain of U Mumba in the sixth season of the event. He is the first foreigner to lead a team in the history of the competition. The team has two more Iranian players. Moreover, their coach Gholamreza Mahmoud Mazandarani is also from Iran, which makes him the first-ever foreigner to hold the position in a PKL outfit.

In Iran, kabaddi is not a popular sport. “People mostly prefer volleyball and football. Here, kabaddi is more professional. Three years ago when I played for this team, there were experienced players. Now there are many younger guys by my side. I feel good sharing with them the techniques that I know,” said Atrachali.

Back home, the scenario has become better after the Asian Games for kabaddi players. Each member of the winning team has received a cash award equivalent of `20 lakh from the government. “We are recognised for our achievements and rewarded by the government for bringing laurels to the country. But the incentives are not as great as India,” said the 26-year-old. Atrachali has two PKL titles — in 2015 with U Mumba and the following year with Patna Pirates.

Like PKL, there is a kabaddi league in Iran where players chant “zou zou” instead of “kabaddi kabaddi”. But according to Atrachali, the league is not as popular as in India. “People didn’t show much interest in the national league before our Asian Games title triumph. We don’t enjoy the game there as much as we do while playing in the PKL,” said Atrachali, who played in the Iranian league for two years.

Asked whether having so many Iranian players in the U Mumba team is an advantage for him, coach Mazandarani said, “For me any player is same. I am always looking to teach good techniques to all the players under me without making any distinction. I aim to give my best to see a betterment in the players and do justice to the money the franchise pays me.”

Results: Dabang Delhi KC drew with Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-32; Telugu Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-28.

nithin.k@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pro Kabaddi League PKL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap