Stature boost for Iranians in Pro Kabaddi League post Asian coup

Vadapalli Nithin Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After their stunning performance at the Asian Games where they won gold in the men’s and women’s sections, the stock of Iranian kabaddi players has risen. Effects of that success can be seen in Pro Kabaddi League as well. Sought after from the first edition itself, players from Iran are getting extra attention and respect this time.

Fazel Atrachali, a star attraction of the Iranian men’s team, has been named captain of U Mumba in the sixth season of the event. He is the first foreigner to lead a team in the history of the competition. The team has two more Iranian players. Moreover, their coach Gholamreza Mahmoud Mazandarani is also from Iran, which makes him the first-ever foreigner to hold the position in a PKL outfit.

In Iran, kabaddi is not a popular sport. “People mostly prefer volleyball and football. Here, kabaddi is more professional. Three years ago when I played for this team, there were experienced players. Now there are many younger guys by my side. I feel good sharing with them the techniques that I know,” said Atrachali.

Back home, the scenario has become better after the Asian Games for kabaddi players. Each member of the winning team has received a cash award equivalent of `20 lakh from the government. “We are recognised for our achievements and rewarded by the government for bringing laurels to the country. But the incentives are not as great as India,” said the 26-year-old. Atrachali has two PKL titles — in 2015 with U Mumba and the following year with Patna Pirates.

Like PKL, there is a kabaddi league in Iran where players chant “zou zou” instead of “kabaddi kabaddi”. But according to Atrachali, the league is not as popular as in India. “People didn’t show much interest in the national league before our Asian Games title triumph. We don’t enjoy the game there as much as we do while playing in the PKL,” said Atrachali, who played in the Iranian league for two years.

Asked whether having so many Iranian players in the U Mumba team is an advantage for him, coach Mazandarani said, “For me any player is same. I am always looking to teach good techniques to all the players under me without making any distinction. I aim to give my best to see a betterment in the players and do justice to the money the franchise pays me.”

Results: Dabang Delhi KC drew with Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-32; Telugu Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-28.

nithin.k@newindianexpress.com