Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba bounce back to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers

By PTI

CHENNAI: U Mumba made a strong comeback to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32 in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI here Wednesday.

Siddharth Desai scored 13 raid points for U Mumba and was their star performer.

He was ably supported by Rohit Baliyan who chipped with seven raid points.

It was a disappointing first game for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they squandered a healthy first half advantage.

Anup Kumar had a quiet match as he scored just four points and Deepak Hooda too disappointed with just two points.

The first half was a story of U Mumba's attack versus Jaipur Pink Panthers' defence.

While U Mumba scored eight raid points, they could muster just three tackle points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile had just two raid points but seven tackle points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers started off brightly and led 7-2 after six minutes.

Rohit Baliyan made a two-point raid in the next minute as U Mumba trailed 4-7.

Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted the first all out of the match in 9th minute to lead 11-5.