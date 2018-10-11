Home Sport Other

Supporting act: Crowd adds fizz to festival of Kabaddi

 Something new is being witnessed in Chennai these days.

Published: 11th October 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kabbadi fans

Danish fans supporting Tamil Thalaivas in Chennai on Wednesday.

By Vadapalli Nithin Kumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Something new is being witnessed in Chennai these days. While the people here are generally regarded as sports-loving, most of it is showered on cricket. Of late, football has also drawn the numbers, following the arrival of Indian Super League. To witness what is new, one has to visit the JN Stadium. The Pro Kabaddi League is going on there and thousands are turning up for the games. 

Ticket prices are not prohibitive, but it’s still a substantial Rs 300 per head. It has been no deterrent, with the opening day witnessing a turnout of nearly 3500. It’s not a bad number considering that the capacity of the stadium is 5000. Even on weekdays after that, the footfall has been a steady 3000.

Not that all of them are supporting Tamil Thalaivas. When the local team played on Tuesday, the crowd were screaming for Rahul Chaudhari of Telugu Titans. “People cheering was a surprise for me. I didn’t expect this response from the fans in such a crucial moment for both the teams,” said the Titans raider, who has been playing for the same franchise since the first season.

On Wednesday, there were a bunch of surprise visitors in the form of a group of 15 from Denmark. Pursuing undergraduate courses in Logistics and Mobility at IIT Madras, they had showed up to the venue to savour the experience. Wonder what the banner they were holding read? ‘Danish fans of Tamil Thalaivas’.

“I have never seen a kabaddi match. The atmosphere is unique and fantastic. In our country, we don’t play this game, but it’s good to sit along with the crowd whose energy has no limits. When I go to our country, I will share this experience as it is a memorable one for me. We came to know about today’s fixtures while reading newspapers,” said Alex Christiansen, a Thalaivas fan from Denmark.

The stands were filled with families, children and students. The energy and excitement was palpable. “My kids are interested in this game. They wanted to see the match, so we brought them here. Also, I like this game. I don’t follow the sport but I’m here to cheer the Thalaivas,” said a female fan.A kabaddi player was also present in the stadium to support the Thailavas. Priyanka, who is a defender for Tamil Nadu, was there to see and learn from the international players. 

“I have been waiting for this chance. I bought the ticket from my pocket money. I am passionate about this sport and want to play like Ajay Thakur for the country. My favourite Thalaivas player is skipper Thakur, for his tremendous raiding tactics,” she said.

nithin.k@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Thalaivas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp