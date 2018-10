By UNI

BUENOS AIRES: Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ongoing Youth Olympics in Argentina on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old, Saurabh dominated the final, shooting 244.2 to finish on top of the podium ahead of South Korea's Sung Yunho (236.7).

Saurabh, who is an Asian Games and Junior ISSF World Championship gold medallist, is the second Indian to win a shooting medal at the Youth Games and the first male to do so.