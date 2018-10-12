Home Sport Other

Indian Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik wins bronze at Asian Para Games

The other Indian in the fray, Ekta Bhyan, who had won the gold in the women's club throw event, finished last in a four-woman field, with a best attempt of 6.52m.

Published: 12th October 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Paralympian Deepa Malik (Photo|AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Rio Paralympics medallist Deepa Malik bagged her second medal at the Asian Para Games as she clinched the bronze in the women's F51/52/53s discus throw event here Friday.

Deepa produced her best effort in her fourth attempt, a 9.67 metre to claim the third spot.

Elnaz Darabian of Iran took home the gold and set a new Asian record with her best throw of 10.71m.

Fatema Nedham of Bahrain won the silver with 9.87m.

ALSO READ | Silver for javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar at Asian Para Games

The other Indian in the fray, Ekta Bhyan, who had won the gold in the women's club throw event, finished last in a four-woman field, with a best attempt of 6.52m.

In F51/52/53 category, athletes have full power and movements in their arms, but no power in their abdominal muscles and typically no sitting balance.

They compete in seated positions.

Deepa had earlier won a bronze in women's F 53/54 javelin throw event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepa Malik Asian Para Games Paralympics Para sports

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp