Home Sport Other

Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-25

Steelers were the better team in the first half as they scored raid points at will with Monu and Kuldeep inflicting bulk of the damage on Gujarat.

Published: 13th October 2018 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Players of Haryana Steelers in White and Puneri Paltan in Orange in action during their match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi league season6 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday October 8 2018. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

SONEPAT: Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-25 to start their home leg of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI on a winning note here on Friday.

Steelers' star raider Monu Goyat scored seven points and was ably supported by Kuldeep Singh who chipped in with seven points as well.

For Gujarat, Sachin and Prapanjan combined to score 17 points.

Steelers were the better team in the first half as they scored raid points at will with Monu and Kuldeep inflicting bulk of the damage on Gujarat.

Just before the end of the first half, Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out and led 20-13 at the break.

The fittest player of the match was Kuldeep Singh who looked sharper than all other raiders on the mat.

In the crowd was Olympic Games bronze medalist YogeshwarDutt, who is also the brand ambassador for Haryana.

In front of a vociferous home crowd, Steelers continued to pile on the pressure on Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Sunil Kumar, at the back for Gujarat, was rock solid and scored five tackle points.

In the second half it was once again Haryana Steelers who dominated the proceedings.

The bravest moment of the match came from Prapanjan who scored back-to-back raids to get Gujarat back in the game.

However, it wasn't enough as Haryana Steelers maintained their composure to win the match Telugu Titans will play UP Yoddha while Haryana Steelers face U Mumba in tomorrow's matches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp