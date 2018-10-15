Home Sport Other

Sri Lankan racer Brayan Perera’s hopes hit funding roadblock

Oflate, Brayan Perera is becoming a familiar name in Indian racing circuit. The Sri Lankan has been taking part in events since 2015.

Published: 15th October 2018

Brayan Perera finished second in third round of Euro category on Sunday

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Oflate, Brayan Perera is becoming a familiar name in Indian racing circuit. The Sri Lankan has been taking part in events since 2015. The 19-year-old is arguably one of the top drivers back home, with his achievements including being crowned the youngest Formula EFI champion in Sri Lanka last year.

He continued that good run at JK Tyres National Racing Championship, and is currently placed fourth in the Euro category after Round 3 of the event. Despite that, his participation in the final round — in the third week of November — remains doubtful because of lack of funds. With Brayan set to pursue engineering in USA next year, this could very well be his last race in India. “It is little expensive, since I am from Sri Lanka,” he says. “I spent $4,000 for the car, and `20,000 for my stay. My parents have taken care of my funding. But for the next race, I have to find sponsors, because it will be tough on my parents. If I can’t find one, I may not be able to participate.” For Brayan, who lived in New Delhi from 2003 to 2010, India is like his second home.

The teenager started racing here in 2015 with MSports during their invitational tournament. In the next year, he won the Formula Junior Racing Series. In the same year, he took part in JK Tyres National Championship and finished fourth in the Rookie category. In 2017, he drove in both Euro and LGB categories, but was not impressive. Coming from a family of racing enthusiasts, his parents have to take care of his brothers’ — Kevin and Mewan, also racers — expenses. Like Brayan, Kevin has also taken part in events in India.

The main reason for them to prefer racing in India is the level of competition. “Kevin and I used to race in LGB, junior and senior events. Mevan took part in the Rookie Cup. We come to India because the standard here is higher. We learn a lot, especially the mechanics of cars. But racing is not significant back home. “Annually, we have three races. Here, we have four categories, but it’s around 20 in Sri Lanka. To conduct so many races, they reduce the number of laps.

But that doesn’t mean that racers there lack quality. When you go to Buddh International Circuit (Greater Noida), the stands are packed. Back home, you hardly witness that.” Going back to the island nation for a month, Brayan’s immediate target is a sponsor. “I am trying to talk to multi-national firms. I know it’s highly unlikely, but I have to keep my hopes up. I don’t think crowdfunding is a fair option because donors don’t get their money back.” srinidhi.pr@newindianexpress.com

Brayan Perera Sri lankan racer

facebook twitter whatsapp