Youth Olympics: India lose in final of men and women Hockey5s

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: India failed to script a perfect finish to its Hockey5s campaign at the third Youth Olympic Games as both the men and women teams lost in the summit clash to settle for their maiden silver medal here.

While the men lost 2-4 to Malaysia on Sunday, the women's team suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Argentina later in the day.

Malaysia men and Argentina women scripted history by winning their first-ever Youth Olympic Games Hockey5s gold medals.

Argentina men and China women secured the bronze medals respectively following 4-0 and 6-0 wins over Zambia and South Africa earlier in the day.

In the men's gold medal match, India took the lead after only two minutes through captain Vivek Sagar Prasad.

However, just over two minutes later Malaysia levelled through Firadus Rosdi, but their lead was short lived as Prasad grabbed his second goal of the match for India in the fifth minute as India took a 2-1 lead into half-time.

After the break Malaysia came out all guns firing as Akhimullah Anuar drew the teams level again in the 13th minute before Amirul Azahar edged Malaysia in front three minutes later.

With only two minutes left on the clock, Anuar sealed the gold by scoring Malaysia's fourth and his second goal of the day to win their first-ever Youth Olympic Games medal.

Later in the day in the women's final, hosts Argentina were inspired by yet another capacity crowd.

Having not lost a match in this event, Argentina were stunned as India took an early lead after only 49 seconds through Mumtaz Khan.

After the early nerves had settled, Argentina got into their stride and Gianella Palet levelled after six minutes.

Sofia Ramallo then edged Argentina ahead with nearly nine minutes on the clock to give the hosts a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Within a couple minutes of the restart Brisa Bruggesser made it 3-1.

While India tried their best to get back in the game, Argentina held on to win their first Youth Olympic Games Hockey5s gold medal in front of a jubilant home crowd.

Despite India's loss in both finals they will be pleased to have picked up the silver medals -- their first hockey medals in the history of the Youth Olympic Games.