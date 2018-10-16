A glimmer of hope for injured hockey player SV Sunil

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Forward SV Sunil is likely to recover well in time to feature in next month’s World Cup. It was reported last week that the veteran international, who had missed a legends match as part of the inauguration of the relaid turf at the Kalinga Stadium ahead of the World Cup, had suffered a left knee injury during a practice session on October 4.

The lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury, the report said, was going to keep him out of the quadrennial clash, beginning on November 28. While the initial diagnosis proved to be a problematic one for the Kodagu player, he is now expected to make a full recovery after just a couple of weeks of rehab.

Sports doctor Anant Joshi said the same thing to Express. “We met Sunil two days ago in Mumbai. We think he should be fit for training within the next 7-10 days. We had a look at him and while he did sustain a high-grade LCL injury, we came to the conclusion that he wouldn’t be requiring surgical intervention to correct the problem.

There is not much swelling in the area and the healing process is quite satisfactory at the moment. We ran a few tests (knee bending exercises and so on) and we are sure he doesn’t need any sort of invasive procedure.“We have advised him rehab for the next two weeks (he will be under the supervision of renowned physio Shrikant Iyengar) and he should be back playing after two weeks.”

Taking it ‘day by day’

The player himself, who has already begun his rehab in New Delhi, is hopeful but doesn’t want to count his chickens before they hatch. “I am hopeful that I can play the World Cup but right now I am just focussed on taking it one day at a time,” he said. A potential stumbling block for the India international is he will have to prove his fitness in a month’s time to be eligible for selection. “My main focus right now is to attain full fitness,” he said. “I have been asked to prove my fitness in a month’s time. Fingers crossed until then.”

He was, however, happy after Joshi told him that he needn’t go under the knife. “That’s always good news when a doctor says you don’t need to have surgery. A surgery would have meant I would 100 per cent be missing it (World Cup) but now I have a chance to make it and I am going to be working really hard to pass the test.” Meanwhile, the Indian team left for Oman to take part in the Asian Champions Trophy, beginning there from October 18.