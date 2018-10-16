Suraj Panwar wins Youth Olympic Games racewalking silver

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Racewalker Suraj Panwar won a silver medal in the men’s 5000m racewalk at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Monday. The youngster had earlier finished the first stage of the event in second last Thursday. He capped that with another brilliant performance in stage two finishing top of the pile. Oscar Patin of Ecuador though pipped Suraj to gold in the combined tally. Jan Moreu of Puerto Rico took bronze.

This is India’s third silver in two days after both the men’s and women’s hockey teams lost their respective finals against Malaysia and Argentina. After the men’s heartbreaking last-gasp 1-3 loss to Malaysia, the women had been expected to make amends. But hosts Argentina were inspired to a 4-2 win by yet another capacity crowd.

Having not lost a match in this event, Argentina were stunned as India took an early lead after only 49 seconds through Mumtaz Khan. But once the early nerves settled, Argentina got into their stride and Gianella Palet levelled after six minutes. Sofia Ramallo then edged Argentina ahead to give the hosts a 2-1 lead at half-time. In the second half, Brisa Bruggesser made it 3-1.

Akash, Himani progress

Indian archers Akash Malik and Himani Kumari kept themselves in the medal hunt, advancing to their pre-quarterfinal rounds of their respective events. The 16-year-old Akash showed courage to down Canadian Benjamen Lee in the shoot-off of his round one contest in the recurve cadet men’s individual event.