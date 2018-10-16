Tamil Nadu Olympic Association to felicitate CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced back in August that there will be a sub-quota of two per cent in government and public sector jobs in the state for athletes who win medals at state and national levels or represent India in international events.

Now, the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association (TNOA) will felicitate CM Palaniswami on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium for this initiative. “On behalf of all the sports bodies, we want to thank our CM Edappadi Palaniswami for his initiative to promote sports and take care of sportspersons. Reservation for jobs in government and public sector will be a big boost for them. Government jobs will certainly be helpful as it will lend some stability to their lives. We once again thank our CM for the initiative,’’ said JM Fernando, general secretary of TNOA.

The scheme had been welcomed by numerous sportspersons across the state including the likes of Olympian V Baskaran. “I welcome this scheme by the government to reserve jobs for athletes who win medals. On behalf of Tamil Nadu’s sportsmen and women, I thank the state government for the initiative,” he had been quoted as saying.