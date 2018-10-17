Home Sport Other

India to face lightweight Oman in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy opener 

World No.5 India goes into the tournament as the highest-ranked Asian nation and tackling Oman should not be a problem for the side at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Published: 17th October 2018 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey team. (Photo | Twitter | FIH)

By PTI

MUSCAT: Determined to redeem pride after a below-par show at the Asian Games, the Indian men's hockey team is expected to make a solid start when it clashes with hosts Oman in the Asian Champions Trophy opener, here Thursday.

The Indian team was favourite to win gold in Jakarta but had to settle for a bronze after a disappointing loss to Malaysia in the semifinals.

World No.5 India goes into the tournament as the highest-ranked Asian nation and tackling Oman should not be problem for the side at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

ALSO READ | A glimmer of hope for injured hockey player SV Sunil

India beat Oman 7-0 when the two teams met the last time during the 2014 Asian Games 2014, and coach Harendra Singh believes that facing the hosts will be a good test for his team ahead of other crucial round-robin matches.

"We are very excited to start our campaign against the hosts Oman, who will be playing in front of their home crowd.

The opening match will be a good test for us ahead of some crucial pool matches against the likes of Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and South Korea," Harendra said.

"It is important for us to the start the competition by doing the basics right and producing our best performance in order to build momentum for the upcoming fixtures.

" India go into the tournament as the defending champions, having won the 2016 edition by defeating Pakistan 3-2 in the final in Kuantan, Malaysia.

But Harendra believes his team needs to keep the errors to the minimum if it has to lift the trophy again.

"We know that we have a good team which is capable of defeating any country in the world, but sometimes things do not go your way.

Therefore, it is important for the unit to keep focus throughout the sixty minutes and not give the opponents any chances," he said.

"We have to make sure that we have improved from the mistakes we committed at the Asian Games, and this tournament gives us the perfect opportunity to regain confidence ahead of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Our immediate aim is to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition and the team will work hard to achieve that.

" After playing Oman in the first match, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 20, Japan on October 21, Malaysia on October 23 and South Korea on October 24.

ALSO READ | Youth Olympic Games: Indian U-18 men's hockey team defeated by Australia

The last edition of the tournament saw India remain undefeated as they defeated Japan 10-2, drew 1-1 with South Korea, beat Pakistan 3-2, China 9-0 and Malaysia 2-1 in the pool stages.

In the semi-finals, India had beaten South Korea 5-4 in penalty shootout.

India and Pakistan have both clinched the title twice each and will be looking to win a record third time when the tournament.

India had clinched the title in the inaugural edition in 2011 as well as in 2016, whereas Pakistan won the 2012 and 2013 editions.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian Champions Trophy opener  Indian men's hockey team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Pop icon Lady Gaga. (Photo | Associated Press)
Wedding bells for Lady Gaga, Christian Carino
Gallery
Andrea started her acting career in theatre with Girish Karnad's Nagamandala. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)
Here are some stunning photos of 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea
The untitled Avengers 4 movie is seven months away from release, and many fans have already made amazing connections between the Marvel movies and predicted what could happen in the final part of the Avengers series.
Avengers 4 predictions: Here's what could happen in the final part
facebook twitter whatsapp