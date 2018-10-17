Youth Olympic Games: Bronze for triple jumper Praveen Chithravel

By ENS & Agencies

CHENNAI: India’s Praveen Chithravel grabbed another athletics medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, winning a bronze in the men’s triple jump event.

Praveen’s performance in the stage one of the event on Saturday had left him in third spot. In the second stage, he finished fifth with a best jump of 15.68m. But his overall performance was good enough to net him a medal. Earlier in the day, archer Himani lost to US’ Catalina Gnoriega 4-6 in the women’s individual recurve pre-quarterfinals.

India’s boxing challenge ended at the very first hurdle after former world youth champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) lost her quarterfinal bout to Italy’s Martina La Piana late on Monday. The 17-year-old suffered a 0-5 loss.