Youth Olympic Games: Bronze for triple jumper Praveen Chithravel

India’s Praveen Chithravel grabbed another athletics medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, winning a bronze in the men’s triple jump event.

Published: 17th October 2018 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 06:03 AM

By ENS & Agencies

Praveen’s performance in the stage one of the event on Saturday had left him in third spot. In the second stage, he finished fifth with a best jump of 15.68m. But his overall performance was good enough to net him a medal. Earlier in the day, archer Himani lost to US’ Catalina Gnoriega 4-6 in the women’s individual recurve pre-quarterfinals.

India’s boxing challenge ended at the very first hurdle after former world youth champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) lost her quarterfinal bout to Italy’s Martina La Piana late on Monday. The 17-year-old suffered a 0-5 loss.

