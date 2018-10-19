Home Sport Other

Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats China's Lin Dan, to face Sameer Verma in quarterfinals

The Indian shuttler after losing the first set staged the perfect comeback conquering the next two sets to earn his quarterfinal spot. 

Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

India's Kidambi Srikanth beat China's Lin Dan 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 to enter the quarterfinals of the men's singles event in the Denmark Open. 

Srikanth will now face his compatriot Sameer Verma in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Sameer Verma held his nerve to beat Asian Games champion Jonathan Christie to reach the men's singles quarterfinals.

The ninth-ranked Indian let go of three match points in the deciding game before pulling off a 23-21, 6-21, 22-20 win over the world number 12 from Indonesia.

