Sergio Perez extends F1 contract with Force India for 2019

Published: 19th October 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sergio Perez

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Force India F1 Team. (File | AP)

By PTI

AUSTIN: Force India has announced a one-year extension for 2019 for Mexican driver Sergio Perez ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix and next weekend's return to Mexico City.

Perez has been with Force India since 2014, and he and his management team have been closely involved in the restructuring of the team.

He is expected to partner with Williams river Lance Stroll, whose father led a consortium in helping resolve the Formula One team's financial problems.

Perez is seventh in the 2018 championship standings, the same position he finished in 2016 and 2017.

He has five podium finishes over his career with his best finish this season a third place at Azerbaijan.

The 28-year-old Perez said Thursday he is excited about new investment in the team and said "the best is yet to come." 

