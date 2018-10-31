Home Sport Other

Indian boxers to get central contracts in six months, BFI President confirms

If the plan sees the light of the day, BFI would be following in the footsteps of the BCCI and the Wrestling Federation of India in offering the security of a contract to its wards.

BFI hopes for a strong Indian performance at the world championships (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is planning to give central contracts to its pugilists in the next six months, President Ajay Singh said Wednesday.

WFI has also promised to unveil its contract system soon.

"Central contracts for boxers is something on which we have been working on for sometime now.

We should be able to come up with central contracts for our boxers in six months," Singh told PTI on the sidelines of the logo and anthem launch of the Women's World Championships scheduled here from November 15 to 24.

Refusing to dwell any further, Singh said once introduced, the contracts will make Indian boxers financially strong.

"We will come up with a gradation system. It means we will grade our boxers depending on their performance and achievements," he said.

"The A grade boxers will get the highest amount annually followed by grade B and C. It is still a work in progress so the amount is yet to be decided," he added.

The BFI chief also hoped for a strong Indian performance at the world championships.

"It is a matter of pride that in a span of two years since its inception, BFI is able to bring the World Championships to India. We have prepared the best of facilities for the boxers and I have no doubts that it will be a memorable event," Singh said.

"I am also confident that our boxers will make the nation proud at home," he added.

The event will feature, among others, five-time world champion M C Mary Kom (48kg), who won the Commonwealth Games gold earlier this year.

 

