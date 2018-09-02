Home Sport Other

India begin shooting World Championship with two junior gold, seniors miss finals

Arjun Singh Cheema won the individual junior men's 50m pistol gold and then led his team, also comprising Gaurav Rana and Anmol Jain, to the team gold in the event.

In the mixed team air pistol event, India's Heena Sidhu and Shahzar Rizvi shot 768 to end 10th in qualification. (Photo | File/AP)

CHANGWON: India began their campaign in the 52nd ISSF World Championship with two gold medals in the junior section but shooters representing the senior teams failed to reach the finals of their respective events here Sunday.

The tournament assumes significance as it is the first quota event for the 2020 Rio Olympic Games, offering as many as 60 berths.

Gaurav also clinched the individual bronze in the event.

Arjun shot a score of 559 to get the better of Korean Woojong Kim, who managed 554 for the silver.

Gaurav tallied 551 to claim bronze.

Arjun, Gaurav and Anmol Jain tallied 1659 to claim the team gold ahead of Korea who came second with 1640.

China won bronze in the team event.

In the mixed team 10m air rifle, the pair of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar shot 835.6 in qualifications to finish seventh.

The top five teams make it to the finals and Apurvi and Ravi fell short by 0.4 points.

The second Indian team in the event, comprising Deepak Kumar and Mehuli Ghosh, shot a combined score of 831.6 to end in 25th spot.

In the mixed team air pistol event, India's Heena Sidhu and Shahzar Rizvi shot 768 to end 10th in qualification.

The fifth and final qualification spot went to Spain with a score of 771.

The second Indian pair of Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma shot 767 to finish in 12th position.

