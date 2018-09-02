Home Sport Other

Loyalty to cards paved the way for top prize

Hailing from the suburbs of Kolkata, Sarkar is employed by a Vizag-based company. His job profile? Play bridge.

Published: 02nd September 2018 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Pranab Bardhan

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two middle-aged men draped in Tricolour flashing toothy smiles, looking unfamiliar with what’s going on around them. Shibhnath Sarkar and Pranab Bardhan are actually quite far away from the din in real life, for practically the only thing they do is play bridge. This passion, some say addiction, took them to the top of the Asian Games podium on Saturday.

Hailing from the suburbs of Kolkata, Sarkar is employed by a Vizag-based company. His job profile? Play bridge. Four years older at 60, Bardhan runs a small business. Both devote most of their time pursuing their passion rather than paying attention to household chores. Sarkar, in fact, hasn’t married, presumably to stay loyal to cards.

“They are completely bridge-minded. Don’t think anything else matters to them as much as the game does,” coach and non-playing captain of the Indian bridge contingent, Debasish Ray told Express from Kolkata. “I have known them for over a decade and don’t recall them being any different. Like you see full-timers in politics, they are full-timers in bridge.”

The advent of Bridge Base Online has helped, as the two can pair up irrespective of where they are. Before that, they used to meet at some club or the other. These clubs are run informally and some of them are so nondescript that they don’t even have a name. This sector is unorganised too, since other than for preparation before the Asian Games, bridge hardly received any government funding.

“In terms of incentives, there is practically nothing,” said Ray, who returned from Indonesia earlier because of personal work. “Prize money hardly makes up for what you spend on travel and lodging when you go for tournaments. Both Sarkar and Bardhan are middle-class. It’s very evident that what they do is purely out of love.”

The Bridge Federation of India expects the situation to improve. “It’s a game that helps personality development. After this success, people will take it seriously. With better funding, we will be able to cater to the game in a better way,” said general-secretary Anand Samant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to