Around 150 athletes' TOPS future to be decided in few weeks

As many as 150 of the 196 athletes in the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) Scheme will find out in the next few weeks whether they will continue to be included in the government-funded programme.

Published: 03rd September 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Dutee Chand may be included in TOPS| AP

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

JAKARTA: As many as 150 of the 196 athletes in the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) Scheme will find out in the next few weeks whether they will continue to be included in the government-funded programme. The status of some of the other 46 athletes, originally part of the programme till the 2020 Olympics, could also come under microscope. The next review will be done ‘soon’, according to Neelam Kapur, director general of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The review committee, according to insiders, is of the opinion that names will be added as well as removed, depending on how they performed at the Asian Games. “Athletes will be added and removed from that list. All committees will be sitting down for a full review. Everything will be analysed and reviewed,” sources said. The National Sports Federations do not have a say on who will be there in the next TOPS list but they can discuss names with the panel.

It is expected that all 18 members of the men’s hockey team will continue to be there, and Hockey India (HI) will ask SAI to treat the women’s team the same way. Sjoerd Marijne’s charges have never been part of TOPS and Elena Norman, HI CEO, hopes that will change. “HI has requested SAI from the very beginning to include the women’s team in the programme. After their silver medal, we hope they will consider it,” Elena told Express.

A few other federations will also put forth their recommendations, especially Athletics Federation of India, whose athletes came back with 19 medals. Names like Neeraj Chopra will not be touched as he is anyway going to be in the project till Tokyo. There is a feeling that the likes of Dutee Chand, one of the eight individual athletes who medalled without any TOP-funded support, will be part of the new roster. “All the federations have internal discussions once a multi-discipline event is over and that’s what will happen this time,” an insider said. “Once names are added, subtracted or retained, there is a two-way communication process between the federations and the review committee. The ones who are not in the Scheme but did well here will be at an advantage.”

Interestingly, wushu, one of only two non-Olympic sports in the programme, has already been assured it will stay in the next list. “I have been assured by sports secretary Rahul Bhatnagar that the sport will get all the help it needs,” chief national coach Kuldeep Handoo said. “We are having a function on September 4 and we will talk about it then.” All federations want their athletes to be part of TOPS but one will take an active interest to see whether under-performers are retained. Jay Kowli, Boxing Federation of India secretary, has had talks with president Ajay Singh to discuss the way forward. “We will review the performances of the boxers in the Scheme,” he said. “I am personally not happy with their performances. I have spoken to the president and we will decide the best course of action.”

SRT? EH.. NO. SRK? OH, YES!

“Are you from India,” a volunteer asked scribes at Sunday’s closing ceremony. When the reply is in the affirmative, she speaks about her love and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. She is all praise of his dance moves, but goes quiet when you ask her about one of India’s other superstars. “Heard of Sachin Tendulkar?” The reply is quick. “I am sorry, who?” A whole sea of them were dancing to Koi mil gaya and Kuch kuch hota hai.

