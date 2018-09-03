Sumant heroics help Globe Trotters down TI Cycles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Sumant Jain’s 114, Globe Trotters defeated TI Cycles by 114 runs in the VAP Memorial Trophy at TI Cycles ground. Sumant and X Thalaivan Sargunam added 113 in 114 balls for the fifth wicket.

At TI-Murugappa: MRF-Globe Trotters 296 in 48.5 ovs (Sumant Jain 143, X Thalaivan Sargunam 49) bt TI Cycles 182 in 43 ovs (Akash Sumra 3/23). Trotters 4, TI Cycles 0. At IIT-Chemplast: India Cements-Grand Slam 247/8 in 50 ovs (R Rohith 89, Abhishek Tanwar 52) drew with Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 63/3 in 14.5 ovs (match called off due to rain). Rovers 2, Grand Slam 2. At SSN: Kalpathi-Young Stars vs Take Solutions-MRC A (match called off due to wet outfield).

Turtles dominate state meet

Turtles Club won the overall title at the 72nd state senior aquatic championship with 136 points. They also emerged champions in the men’s and women’s sections. T Emil Robin Singh of TDSA Tirunelveli won the individual award in the men’s section with 32 points. AV Jayaveena of Turtles took the honour in the women’s section with 35 points.

Akshay bags title

Akshay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh defeated India No 2 and IBSF World 6-red silver medallist Kamal Chawla of RSPB 6-5 in the final of the MCC 6-red snooker championship.

Final: Akshay Kumar (UP) bt Kamal Chawla 6-5. Semifinals: Kamal (RSPB) bt Pranit Ram Chandani (MCC) 6-2. Akshay (UP) bt Varun Kumar (MCC) 6-1.

Arun shines in iT victory

Arun Kumar’s brace helped Income Tax beat Greater Chennai City Police 3-0 in a Super Division match of the Chennai Hockey Association.

Results: Income Tax bt Greater Chennai City Police 3-0; Indian Bank bt ABM Infotech 6-1.