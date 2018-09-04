National Sports Development Fund has over Rs 100 crore to spend on athletes

TN Vimal Sankar By

CHENNAI: The Indian contingent is back from a record-breaking show at the Asian Games. While some created history and dominated their events, there was heartbreak also. Besides the hard work of athletes, the financial support they got from the sports ministry was appreciable.

In data compiled by the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), it is seen how it played a part in the athletes’ success. They reveal that the ministry disbursed funds to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme athletes who participated at the Asian and Commonwealth Games this year.

Since 2002, a total of Rs 93.93 crore has been used from the NSDF to help athletes, including para and winter Olympic participants from various disciplines. This includes the 58.93 crore given to athletes and the block grant to Sports Authority of India (SAI), which is Rs 35 crore, to facilitate TOPS athletes’ training and equipment needs.

From the Rs 93.93 crore, shooters, including Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Manavjeet Singh Sandhu, Ronjan Sodhi, Heena Sidhu and even current Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Heena, Manavjeet are still active) had been allotted the maximum amount. Being an expensive sport, this is not surprising. Track and field athletes and wrestlers are second followed by Winter Olympics athletes.

Sports secretary Rahul Bhatnagar (in pic) explained the nuances of the scheme. He said even after spending close to Rs 94 crore, they are still left with Rs 100 crore. “I’m not sure of the exact figure. But we have over Rs 100 crore in the NSDF corpus right now. We have many plans on how to spend the money in a way that will get us maximum results. Depending on the need, those responsible will allot the funds,” Bhatnagar told Express. All decisions with respect to the NSDF are taken by two committees — one headed by Bhatnagar himself and one by Sports Minister Rathore — depending on the proposals that they receive from SAI. In May, the government had planned to invite India’s top corporates, who had already spent big through various Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives to invest and manage the NSDF. And that has produced results, according to Bhatnagar. “We have many contributors donating for the cause.”

But one might wonder who decides on how much amount is required for each sport or athlete. That’s where these committees come into play. “Based on these proposals from SAI, we have meetings. We have a panel of experts who are aware of the requirements and then decide who gets what. We donate for specific training and equipment and also help athletes who wish to start own academies for personalised training, other than moulding talented youngsters.”

