Refreshed Sharath Kamal reboots for Tokyo

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Sharath Kamal is thrilled that one of his childhood dreams of winning an Asian Games medal has come true. Nattily dressed and sporting a new crop while talking to the media on Monday after returning from Jakarta, the table tennis star appeared emotional, relieved and charged up for the next challenge.

“It was a dream to win a medal at the Asiad. My coaches used to emphasise on shining at the international arena and making the country proud,” said the player, who as part of the men’s team clinched bronze to help India earn a first-ever medal at the competition. He then paired up with Manika Batra to win the mixed doubles bronze.

Seated along with his coaches A Srinivasa Rao and A Muralidhara Rao, Sharath said that ahead of the Asian Games he had slim hopes of bagging medals. “We were hoping for a favourable draw. Fortunately, it panned out the way we wanted it to be.”

Sharath believes their success will lay the foundation for many more medals in the future. “This medal is an indication that we are capable of making it to the podium even at the Olympics. Seven of the top 10 countries in the sport are from Asia. To win a medal there is a big boost. It gives us a forward vision, ahead of the Olympics,’’ observed Sharath.

The 36-year-old believes improved fitness played a huge role in his success. “I am way fitter than I was. A lot of changes have happened in the last three years. I have moved back to India and training a lot here. I am able to invest more timing in training.”

The Indian Oil Corporation player insists he has a good chance of qualifying for the Olympics and would keep playing till his legs carry him. “I can even play till 2024 (laughs). The way it’s going, I will only have to get permission from my wife. If I stay fit and motivated, it can go on. I am keeping it open. There is a possibility of me qualifying in three events (men’s singles, men’s team and mixed doubles) for the Tokyo Olympics, which has never happened before.”

Mixed doubles had never been his strength but Sharath is happy to have a good partner. “The boss there is the woman. They set up the game, while men finish rallies. I couldn’t find the right match all these years, but with Manika, I’m able to get the right moves.”

Hiring foreign coaches is the in thing in all sports in India and table tennis has Italian Massimo Costantini. Are Indians way behind their foreign counterparts? “Massimo did a good job. But I don’t think Indian coaches are in any way inferior. We can have a mix of both. Indian coaches know the system and the players. Foreign coaches have good technical knowledge. Players can use both to better their performance.”

Sharath believes Indian table tennis is on the right track and with more exposure, results will come. “We are getting the right kind of funding and we are able to use it for the right kind of exposure. That is helping us do well in the international scene. In the last two years, we have been consistently beating top-ranked players in every tournament,’’ he said, thanking all who have shaped his career.

