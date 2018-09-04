Shahrukh slams century in Vijay CC victory

Home Sport Other

Published: 04th September 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:An 88-ball 101 by Shahrukh Khan paved the way for Vijay CC to beat India Pistons by six runs in the VAP Memorial Trophy limited-over tournament on Monday. Shahrukh and N Jagadeesan added 141 runs in 144 balls for the fourth wicket.

Shahrukh’s ton and Jagadeesan’s half-century (52) helped Vijay CC post 261/9 in 50 overs. In reply, Pistons were dismissed for 255 in 49 overs. M Mohammed and R Sai Kishore took three wickets each. Meanwhile, Sandeep Warrier claimed four wickets to help Sanmar-Alwarpet beat MCC by five wickets.
Brief scores: TI-Murugappa: India Cements-Vijay 261/9 in 50 ovs (M Shahrukh Khan 101, N Jagadeesan 52; S Harish Kumar 3/44) bt India Pistons 255 in 49 ovs (S Chandrasekar 55, GV Vignesh 45; M Mohammed 3/41, R Sai Kishore 3/44). Points: Vijay 4; Pistons 0; At IIT-Chemplast: MCC 163 (including 7 penalty runs) in 49.1 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 55; Sandeep Warrier 4/33, R Suthesh 3/22) lost to Sanmar-Alwarpet 165/5 in 42.4 ovs (R Kavin 52). Points: Alwarpet 4; MCC 0; At SSN: Kalpathi-CromBest 172/9 in 42 ovs (M Affan Khader 64; V Lakshman 3/41) lost to Nelson 173/7 in 34.3 ovs (Manan Sharma 62, V Subramania Siva 50). Points: Nelson 4; CromBest 0.

S Sri Abisek’s 89 helped City IV post 225 in 64 overs against City III on the first day of the TNCA round robin U-16 tournament final. At stumps, City III were struggling at 43 for 6.
Brief scores: Final: City IV 225 in 64 ovs (S Sri Abisek 89, AB Dhiyash 57; S Pavan 6/20) vs City III 43/6 in 26 ovs (R Bharat Srinivas 3/15).

Tiras’ brace helped ABM Infotech defeat Food Corporation of India 3-2, while Central Excise trounced Tamil Nadu Police 5-0 in Super Division matches of the Chennai Hockey Association.
Results: Central Excise bt Tamil Nadu Police 5-0; ABM Infotech bt Food Corporation of India 3-2.

