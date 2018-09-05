BSNL signs Indian boxer Mary Kom as brand ambassador

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run telecom firm BSNL Monday roped in Indian boxer MC Mary Kom as its brand ambassador for two years.

"I am sure with her presence on our side. her agreeing to be BSNL brand ambassador, is going to send huge message to competitors also. BSNL has already shown in such intense competition, how well can BSNL do," telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said on the occasion.

BSNL will run television commercials, print advertisements and tariff plan endorsement with Kom.

"There is a lot of similarity between strength of BSNL and Mary Kom. We are delighted to have associated BSNL with her for period of next two years. We will spend Rs 30 lakh during this period on brand promotion," BSNL chairman and managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said. Kom, who could not participate in Asian Games 2018 because of injury, said she will continue to fight in tournaments to win matches.

"One thing I always say is never give up, always fight and win. BSNL is also full of energy and together we will be a champion," Kom said. The five-time world boxing champion said that she is gearing up for world championship which will be hosted by India this year in November.