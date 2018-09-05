Home Sport Other

Hockey camp likely to shift to World Cup venue

The side will be given a very short break following that tournament before they reconvene for the final preparations from the first week of November.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian men’s hockey team won bronze at the Asian Games in Jakarta

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With pressure increasing on the men’s team to deliver on the world stage following a sub-par return from the Asian Games, Hockey India apparently has decided to shift the base of the men’s team from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar in a bid to get the team acclimatised for the World Cup. The side, including the core probables, usually train at Bengaluru’s Sports Authority of India’s campus but HI, it is learnt, have ordered a departure from the norm to help the team gain as much home advantage as possible before the quadrennial event which starts at Kalinga Stadium from November 28.

It is reliably learnt that the next batch of probables — likely to be announced in a few days — will be given a short break before they will report to the city on September 16 for an initial four-week camp. The players are okay with this as it gives them more time to get used to the weather and conditions. The training schedule is likely to be broken into two phases over the next couple of months.

The first four-week camp, beginning on September 16, will continue till a week before the Asian Champions Trophy (PR Sreejesh’s men are defending champions), scheduled to begin at Muscat from October 18. The side will be given a very short break following that tournament before they reconvene for the final preparations from the first week of November.

Under-pressure team

While there is an understanding that coach Harendra Singh’s job is safe for the ‘time being’, HI might still opt to revisit it before the start of the World Cup after looking at how the team performs in Muscat. The Men in Blue, who will face Oman, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea there, will again go into the continental event as favourites but under added pressure.

There is a feeling that HI does not want to chop and change too much with the World Cup just 86 days away but if the same set of players continue to fail under pressure, a few of the senior pros could well be shown the door, hoping it will act as a wake-up call. Not just the players but even the futures of analytical coach, Chris Ciriello, who was appointed to the post only recently and high-performance director, David John, might come under increasing scrutiny.

While players and chief coaches have been made scapegoats immediately after a failure, David has remained as high performance director without questions posed his way. That has already changed with one former captain venting his ire against the Australian. “What has he done since being appointed high-performance director? He is primarily a fitness coach, he doesn’t know much about the sport,” the former captain told Express.

The ACT was going to be a low-priority event, with the World Cup taking centre stage but that has changed as the World No 5 will now have to qualify for the Olympics. These qualifying competitions, to be played in late 2019, give an immense advantage to sides with better ranking. So doing well in Oman could help the team maintaining their status as World No 5, which could ultimately prove crucial to their qualifying chances for the Olympics.

swaroop@newindianexpress.com

