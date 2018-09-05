Jyothi awaiting Andhra government cash incentive

Vishal Vivek By

HYDERABAD: The dust is slowly settling over the two-week excitement of this year’s Asian Games. But Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who has just returned from Jakarta with her best-ever finish at the event with a women’s compound team silver, is yet to receive her fair share of recognition. India’s best-ever show at Asiad — 69 medals — has prompted cash-prize announcements from many state governments for their podium-finishers. While Muskan Kirar and Madhumita Kumari (Vennam’s teammates in the final) have been promised `75 lakh and `10 lakh by the Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand governments, no declaration has yet been made by the Andhra Pradesh government for the Vijayawada native.

Asked whether she was expecting any announcement from the government, Jyothi told Express this from New Delhi: “Obviously there are expectations. My teammates have been promised cash rewards by their respective state governments. I have not heard from anyone in my state government. At the same time, I am not complaining. They might take some time and announce the reward later.” She, along with other medallists, was felicitated by the central government in the city.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, however, offered `5 lakh to her on August 31. It can be mentioned that a few months before Jakarta, the athlete had threatened to go on a hunger strike due to some alleged unfulfilled promises by the Andhra Pradesh government. The controversy had led to a rift between noted archery coach Cherukuri Satyanarayana and Jyothi.

The former had gone on an indefinite hunger strike. Queried as to whether that had dented her preparations for Asian Games, she said, “Well, I won silver, which was better than my last performance of bronze. So, I do not think it affected me at all. I was just aiming to win a medal.” When this newspaper contacted an Andhra Pradesh government representative to learn as to whether any announcements were in store, he said, “Based on the existing policy, an announcement will be made soon. Rest depends on the CM. A declaration will probably be made when she gets felicitated.”

The 22-year-old has her bow trained on her next target: World Cup Finals in Turkey. After qualifying in the mixed compound team event with Abhishek Verma, she will be making her first appearance at the prestigious event that will happen on September 29 and 30. The Finals, where the top eight teams in the world compete against each other, signal the end of the season for archers. And the Arjuna Awardee is more focussed than ever for ensuring a good outing from her side at the event.

“That is all that I am concentrating on, considering that it will be my first Finals,” Jyothi said. This year has been particularly fruitful for the youngster, as she has bagged six World Cup medals so far. When not training at the national camp that is held at the Sports Authority of India centre in Sonepat (Haryana), she fires her arrows in one of the fields in her hometown.

