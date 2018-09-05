Home Sport Other

Jyothi awaiting Andhra government cash incentive

The dust is slowly settling over the two-week excitement of this year’s Asian Games.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Jyothi Surekha Vennam received `20 lakh from the central government

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The dust is slowly settling over the two-week excitement of this year’s Asian Games. But Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who has just returned from Jakarta with her best-ever finish at the event with a women’s compound team silver, is yet to receive her fair share of recognition. India’s best-ever show at Asiad — 69 medals — has prompted cash-prize announcements from many state governments for their podium-finishers. While Muskan Kirar and Madhumita Kumari (Vennam’s teammates in the final) have been promised `75 lakh and `10 lakh by the Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand governments, no declaration has yet been made by the Andhra Pradesh government for the Vijayawada native.

Asked whether she was expecting any announcement from the government, Jyothi told Express this from New Delhi: “Obviously there are expectations. My teammates have been promised cash rewards by their respective state governments. I have not heard from anyone in my state government. At the same time, I am not complaining. They might take some time and announce the reward later.” She, along with other medallists, was felicitated by the central government in the city.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, however, offered `5 lakh to her on August 31. It can be mentioned that a few months before Jakarta, the athlete had threatened to go on a hunger strike due to some alleged unfulfilled promises by the Andhra Pradesh government. The controversy had led to a rift between noted archery coach Cherukuri Satyanarayana and Jyothi.

The former had gone on an indefinite hunger strike. Queried as to whether that had dented her preparations for Asian Games, she said, “Well, I won silver, which was better than my last performance of bronze. So, I do not think it affected me at all. I was just aiming to win a medal.” When this newspaper contacted an Andhra Pradesh government representative to learn as to whether any announcements were in store, he said, “Based on the existing policy, an announcement will be made soon. Rest depends on the CM. A declaration will probably be made when she gets felicitated.”

The 22-year-old has her bow trained on her next target: World Cup Finals in Turkey. After qualifying in the mixed compound team event with Abhishek Verma, she will be making her first appearance at the prestigious event that will happen on September 29 and 30. The Finals, where the top eight teams in the world compete against each other, signal the end of the season for archers. And the Arjuna Awardee is more focussed than ever for ensuring a good outing from her side at the event.

“That is all that I am concentrating on, considering that it will be my first Finals,” Jyothi said. This year has been particularly fruitful for the youngster, as she has bagged six World Cup medals so far. When not training at the national camp that is held at the Sports Authority of India centre in Sonepat (Haryana), she fires her arrows in one of the fields in her hometown.

vishal@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age