Skipper blames selection mess for kabaddi upset at Asian games

Vadapalli Nithin Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: How does it feel to be dethroned in a major event after being on top for 28 years? Ask the Indian men’s kabaddi team. Bronze and two defeats after seven successive all-win runs since the introduction of the sport at the Asian Games in 1990 is as bad as returning empty-handed. Reasons are several.

The Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) is plagued by infighting and the build-up was far from ideal. Although the team won a top competition in Dubai in June, the selection process raised eyebrows. Two weeks before the Games, the Delhi High Court stressed on the need for transparency in trials. Selections finally happened under the supervision of a three-member panel appointed by the sports ministry.

Lack of practice sessions compounded the misery of the players, who were a demoralised lot even before leaving for Jakarta. Once on court, problems in the raiding department and co-ordination failure added salt to the wounds. India skipper Ajay Thakur feels the selection mess contributed to their downfall. “We were frustrated with the selection procedure, which increased pressure on us even before we left for the competition. Internal matters in the AKFI caused a lot of confusion. “In our own fraternity there were people who didn’t want us to participate in the Asian Games. These things affected us psychologically,” the 32-year-old told Express.

Asked to elaborate on AKFI affairs, Thakur refused. When contacted, former AKFI president Mridul Gehlot responded with a text message saying, “Sorry, I can’t comment.” She was heading the body when the selection controversy was going on and the court intervened. The captain, however, admits that their performance was below par. “Our dressing room was filled with sorrow.

There was nobody who didn’t cry. Things didn’t go the way we planned. We didn’t have alternative strategies. But then, it was not our day. I assure we will not let these problems persist,” said Thakur, adding that the team will win gold at the World Championship next year. “Now that we have identified the flaws, we will rectify them.” Former national coach Edachery Bhaskaran opined that the setback was caused by a combination of inadequate practice and failure of raiders.

“There seemed to be a lack of practice and the team’s co-ordination was not proper. It seemed as if they were following the same strategy in every match,” said the coach of Pro Kabaddi League outfit Tamil Thalaivas. Despite court intervention, selection raised eyebrows. Experienced players Surjeet Singh, Surender Nada and Manjeet Chillar had been dropped before the Dubai event. They were not recalled. India coach Ram Mehar Singh, however, doesn’t see this as a reason. But he does admit there is need to review strategy.

“The selected players had proven themselves in Dubai. We are still the best in the world. It was just not our day. We might have been a little casual in approach and overconfident in practice sessions. We need to change the style of play and surprise rivals like Iran did against us in the semifinals,” said the coach.

nithin.k@newindianexpress.com