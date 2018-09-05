Suresh century guides MCC to 14-run victory in VAP Memorial Trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Suresh Kumar’s 117 paved the way for Madras Cricket Club to defeat MRC A by 14 runs in the VAP Memorial Trophy match at SRMC grounds on Tuesday.

Brief scores: At SRMC: MCC 314/6 in 50 ovs (S Suresh Kumar 117, Akshay V Srinivasan 66, U Sasidev 52; R Venkatesh 3/59) bt Take Solutions-MRC A 300 in 49.5 ovs (Virat Singh 96, NS Chaturved 63, Aditya Barooah 42; M Ganesh Moorthi 4/59). Points: MCC 4; MRC 0. At SSN: Kalpathi-CromBest 177 in 45.1 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 4/15, C Hari Nishaanth 3/36) lost to MRF-Globe Trotters 178/6 in 38.2 ovs (K Mukunth 54, L Ganesh 3/26).

Points: Trotters 4; CromBest 0. At IITChemplast: Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 356/8 in 50 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 77, R Sathish 77, B Indrajith 70; R Silambarasan 4/59) bt Kalpathi-Young Stars 225 in 38.2 ovs (M Kamalesh 69; Piyush Chawla 3/43, Jalaj Saxena 3/45, DT Chandrasekar 3/56). Points: Rovers 4; Young Stars 0.

IOB post win

Harmanpreet Singh scored a hattrick to help Indian Overseas Bank beat ABM Infotech 5-2 in a Chennai Hockey Association Super Division league match.

CHA to field team for 1st time

Chennai Hockey Association will field a team for the first time at the 92nd All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey tournament starting September 6 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

“ONGC will defend their title and this edition will see ten teams divided into two groups. The tournament will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals to be played on September 15 and the final will be played on September 16,’’ informed CN Shanmugam, organising secretary.

The winner will get `5 lakh and the runnerup will be receive `2.5 lakh. Olympians V Baskaran, Munner Sait and Mohammed Riaz were present at the press briefing.

Pondicherry team

Cricket Association of Pondicherry has announced the players selected for Vijay Hazare Trophy to be played at Gujarat from September 19 to October 10. Team: Rohit D (c), Fabid Farooque Ahmed (vc), Abhishek Mohan Nayar, Pankaj Singh, Paras Dogra, Xavier Thalaivan Sargunam, Sagar Paresh Udheshi, Parikshit Sanjay Valsangkar, Nikhilesh Surendran, Iqlas Naha, Shashank Singh, Sagar Vijay Trivedi, Ashith Rajiv Sanganakal, Abdul Safar VS, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Govindaraajan AS, Madhavan Manohar, Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan, Vikneshvar SS, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Saiju Titus, Sashikumar Subramanian, Saravanan Kanniappan, Saju Chothan, Sabari Rajasekar.