Home Sport Other

Suresh century guides MCC to 14-run victory in VAP Memorial Trophy

S Suresh Kumar’s 117 paved the way for Madras Cricket Club to defeat MRC A by 14 runs in the VAP Memorial Trophy match at SRMC grounds on Tuesday.

Published: 05th September 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Action from the CHA match between IOB and ABM Infotech | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Suresh Kumar’s 117 paved the way for Madras Cricket Club to defeat MRC A by 14 runs in the VAP Memorial Trophy match at SRMC grounds on Tuesday.

Brief scores: At SRMC: MCC 314/6 in 50 ovs (S Suresh Kumar 117, Akshay V Srinivasan 66, U Sasidev 52; R Venkatesh 3/59) bt Take Solutions-MRC A 300 in 49.5 ovs (Virat Singh 96, NS Chaturved 63, Aditya Barooah 42; M Ganesh Moorthi 4/59). Points: MCC 4; MRC 0. At SSN: Kalpathi-CromBest 177 in 45.1 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 4/15, C Hari Nishaanth 3/36) lost to MRF-Globe Trotters 178/6 in 38.2 ovs (K Mukunth 54, L Ganesh 3/26).

Points: Trotters 4; CromBest 0. At IITChemplast: Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 356/8 in 50 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 77, R Sathish 77, B Indrajith 70; R Silambarasan 4/59) bt Kalpathi-Young Stars 225 in 38.2 ovs (M Kamalesh 69; Piyush Chawla 3/43, Jalaj Saxena 3/45, DT Chandrasekar 3/56). Points: Rovers 4; Young Stars 0.

IOB post win
Harmanpreet Singh scored a hattrick to help Indian Overseas Bank beat ABM Infotech 5-2 in a Chennai Hockey Association Super Division league match.

CHA to field team for 1st time

Chennai Hockey Association will field a team for the first time at the 92nd All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey tournament starting September 6 at the Mayor  Radhakrishnan Stadium.

“ONGC will defend their title and this edition will see ten teams divided into two groups. The tournament will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals to be played on September 15 and the final will be played on September 16,’’ informed CN Shanmugam, organising secretary.

The winner will get `5 lakh and the runnerup will be receive `2.5 lakh. Olympians V Baskaran, Munner Sait and Mohammed Riaz were present at the press briefing.

Pondicherry team

Cricket Association of Pondicherry has announced the players selected for Vijay Hazare Trophy to be played at Gujarat from September 19 to October 10. Team: Rohit D (c), Fabid Farooque Ahmed (vc), Abhishek Mohan Nayar, Pankaj Singh, Paras Dogra, Xavier Thalaivan Sargunam, Sagar Paresh Udheshi, Parikshit Sanjay Valsangkar, Nikhilesh Surendran, Iqlas Naha, Shashank Singh, Sagar Vijay Trivedi, Ashith Rajiv Sanganakal, Abdul Safar VS, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Govindaraajan AS, Madhavan Manohar, Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan, Vikneshvar SS, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Saiju Titus, Sashikumar Subramanian, Saravanan Kanniappan, Saju Chothan, Sabari Rajasekar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age