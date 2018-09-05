Ten teams in fray for Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey

By UNI

CHENNAI: A total of ten teams would vie for honours in the 92nd MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey tournament beginning here from Thursday.

Talking to reporters here last night, Organising Secretary C N Shanmugham and Murugappa Group represented by Party Enterprises India Managing Director Arun Murugappan said the ten teams were divided into two groups and the top two from each group would qulaify ror the semi-finals.

The final would be held on September 16.

While the winner would take home a cash prize of Rs five lakh, the runner-up would received Rs 2.5 lakh.

Apart from this cash prize of Rs 10,000 would be given along with a high-end bicycle each to the best forward, best midfielder, best goalkeeper, defender, most promising player of the tournament and the man of the match of the final.

This year, EID Parry would also be giving away two special awards, Parry's Amrit Most Natural Player of the Tournament and Parry's Spirulina Best Defensive Player of the tournament.

The winners would receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each along with a gift hamper.

The TI Cycles would also be giving two special awards 'Mach City Most Stylish Player of the Tournament' and 'Mach City High-Performance Player of the Tournament', the winners will receive a Mach City bicycle.

Manish N Gour would be the Tournament Director.

Following are the groupings: Group A : ONGC, Railways, Indian Army XI, Central Secretariat Hockey Tema, Mumbai Hockey Association.

Group B : Bengaluru Hockey Association, IOC, Punjab and Sind Bank, Indian Navy, Chennai Hockey Association.