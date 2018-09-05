Home Sport Other

To prepare for Olympics, I need to switch to Pro boxing: Vikas Krishan

The Haryana boxer, who had won a bronze at Jakarta after failing to turn up for the semi-final contest due to a cut above his eye suffered during an earlier bout.

Published: 05th September 2018 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Vikas Krishan (Right) (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: His dream of clinching a second Asiad gold cut short by an injury, Indian boxer Vikas Krishan on Tuesday hinted that he will switch to professional boxing in order to prepare for an elusive Olympic medal at 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Haryana boxer, who had won a bronze at Jakarta after failing to turn up for the semi-final contest due to a cut above his eye suffered during an earlier bout.

"Sometimes luck doesn't favour you and you miss out. I wanted a gold but due to the eye injury, I couldn't. I really want to win a medal at Olympics now and I don't want to leave it to the draw or the level of competition. So I want to train accordingly," Vikas told PTI, his eyes still swollen.

However, the three-time Asiad medallist feels that in order to become a medal contender for Tokyo Games, he will need to switch to professional circuit.

"That sort of preparation (for Olympics) can only happen in professional boxing and not in amateur. So I want to switch to professional boxing. I don't want to leave anything to chance," said Vikas.

He said that he will be meeting BFI president Ajay Singh to discuss his intended career move.

"I will meet the (BFI) president and also discuss with my coach about professional career and accordingly will take a call soon."

Vikas said he will take a break for a couple of months after a hectic season, where he competed at Commonwealth games and Asian games.

"It has been a very stressful 9-10 months for me. When people expect from you, there is pressure and I want to take a break for a couple of months. My injury will take another 25 days to heal. So I will plan accordingly and then resume my training," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian boxer Vikas Krishan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age