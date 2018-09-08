Hockey coach Harendra Singh urges team to mind the gap

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The shadow of a disappointing 2018 Asian Games campaign loomed large at a glitzy event in Mumbai, meant to kick off promotion for the hockey men’s World Cup, which will be played in Bhubaneshwar from November 28. Questions remained over whether the Indian team — outfitted in a brand new jersey — had the mental make-up for doing well at big-ticket events. “This current team is far better than any in terms of skill or fitness,” said coach Harendra Singh.

“The thin margin between winning and losing is in the mind. Mental fitness is important in crunch situations.” The “crunch situation” Harendra was referring to was India’s Asiad semifinal against Malaysia. They let their rivals bounce back twice in the match; Malaysia’s second goal came with a minute to go. They levelled 2-2 in the 59th minute to send the match into a penalty shootout, and eventually beat India 6-7 in sudden death. “It was very sad.

These things should not happen in such high-intensity games,” Harendra added. “We have to show character at times like these. It wasn’t because we slowed down, nor was it complacency. But if we want to play fast, furious hockey, there has to be a structure in place. In that last few minutes, we should have been defensive. We were lacking in that aspect.

That’s where we have to learn to control our emotions.” The coach said that the team was left shattered after that defeat against Malaysia, which robbed them of a chance of going for gold. But they stuck together and rallied around to make sure that India did not return empty-handed, winning bronze by beating Pakistan. “After that loss, we sat down as a team, till 1.30-2.00 am. It was hard to get out of the room, to get out of that mood,” he recollected. “We had let go of that disappointment and get ready for the bronze match in 48 hours.

That match was one of the most important things of our lives. That’s where these boys showed heart. Finishing fourth would have been worse for Indian hockey.” The Asiad setback might work as a reality check for the Indian team. “We now have to erase that memory, look at the data and prepare for the World Cup,” said Harendra. “Whatever happened in Jakarta was a big learning curve for the players and the staff. “We will start the camp on 16th. Then we’re going for the Asian Champions Trophy to Muscat, from October 18 to 28. Then we’ll head to Bhubaneswar and start our World Cup journey.” sports@newindianexpress.com