Chitra finishes creditable fourth, Jinson Johnson seventh in IAAF Continental Cup

Published: 09th September 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian athlete P U Chitra.| (File | AFP)

By PTI

OSTRAVA: PU Chitra finished a creditable fourth in women's 1500m race while Jinson Johnson ended seventh in men's 800m on the first day of the IAAF Continental Cup here Saturday.

Chitra, who had won a bronze in the just-concluded Asian Games, crossed the finishing line a surprising fourth place with a time of 4 minutes 18.45 seconds in the eight-woman field.

She had clocked 4:12.56 in Jakarta.

Winny Chebet of Kenya emerged as the winner in a time of 4:16.01 while Shelby Houlihan (4:16.36) of the United States and Rababe Arafi (4:17.19) of Morocco took the silver and bronze respectively as all the competitors ran well below their best in the season-ending event.

The IAAF Continental Cup was competed in 37 events in men and women sections taken together with two athletes from the four regions of Europe, Americas, Africa and Asia-Pacific taking part in each of them.

Chitra was representing Asia-Pacific.

In men's 800m, national record holder Johnson clocked 1:48.44 to end at seventh in the race won by Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya who ran 1:46.50.

Johnson had clocked 1:46.35 while winning a silver in the Asian Games.

He had broken the 42-year-old Sriram Singh's 800m record with a time of 1:45.65 during the National Inter-State Championships in June in Guwahati.

On the second and final day on Sunday, Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin throw), Arpinder Singh (men's triple jump), Mohd.

Anas (men's 400m) and Sudha Singh (women's 3000m steeplechase) will be seen in action.

