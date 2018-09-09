Home Sport Other

Tibiyan five-for hands Combined Districts win

Mohammed Tibiyan's fifer helped Combined Districts thrash City XI by an innings and 32 runs in the TNCA U-16 City vs Combined Districts match.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Mohammed Tibiyan’s fifer helped Combined Districts thrash City XI by an innings and 32 runs in the TNCA U-16 City vs Combined Districts match.

Brief scores: City XI 99 & 187 (Khumar 62; Tibiyan 5/35) lost to Combined Districts 318.

Sirajudeen shines

T Sirajudeen’s four-for propelled Valavanur CC to a 77-run win against Captain CC in a First Division match of TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.

Brief scores: Valavanur CC 172 in 35.2 ovs bt Captain CC 95 in 26.4 ovs (Sirajudeen 4/34); Mundiyampakkam CC 62 in 18.1 ovs lost to Ammu CC 63/3 in 14.5 ovs.

MOP Vaishnav win

MOP Vaishnav College defeated Dr MGR Janaki College by 118 runs in the Madras College League women’s cricket tournament.

Brief scores: MOP Vaishnav College 173/2 in 16 ovs (Anusha 106) bt Dr MGR Janaki College 55/8 in 16 ovs (Abinaya 4/13); SDNB Vaishnav College 63/3 in 16 ovs (Samudra 3/7) lost to WCC 66/1 in 11.2 ovs; JBAS 185/1 in 16 ovs (Revathi 93 n.o) bt Sathyabama University 27 in 13.2 ovs (Kavya 3/10, Madiha 3/14).

School T20 tourney

Jai Krishna Sports Foundation will organise an U-15 T20 tournament for schools from September 12. Boys born on or after September 1 and studying in Class X or below are eligible. Entries close on September 10. Contact: 9444012725/9384610083.

All-India basketball meet

PSG College of Technology’s 54th all-India basketball meet will be held from September 9-13 in Coimbatore. Eight teams will take part. Total prize money is `2 lakh.

