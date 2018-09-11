Home Sport Other

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat​​ says Indian coaches are not good enough

This year Vinesh Phogat has won Gold at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, and now she is seeking a personal coach as she started preparing for 2020.

Published: 11th September 2018 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 08:13 PM

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat celebrates with the Tricolour after winning the Gold medal in women's freestyle 50 kg wrestling at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Asian Games Gold medallist Vinesh Phogat has said that Indian coaches are not good enough to guide us to achieve the targets.

"Indian coaches are giving results. But for an event like the Olympics, where the level of competition is very high, we need foreign coaches who can plan each day and discuss every aspect of our game like speed, stamina and strength besides technique," Vinesh said at the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony organised by the Sports Authority of India.

This year Vinesh has won Gold at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, and now she is seeking a personal coach as she started preparing for 2020.

''Before the Asian Games, I went to Hungary and overcame the shortcomings. My Gold at the Spanish Grand Prix was the result of that training. If I get the same training over the next two years, I will certainly win an Olympic medal," said Vinesh

"Several times, I thought of quitting the sport after a tough training session. But I did not want to let people down who had faith in my abilities, so I started training with passion and zeal," she added.

For now, Vinesh is eyeing on bringing back her maiden medal at the World Championships which begin on October 20th in Budapest.

"I would like to win my first gold at Budapest and finish the season in style. This is my biggest aim for the season," she said.

