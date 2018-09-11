ICF Chennai cagers suffer huge defeat 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Indian Army (Delhi) beat ICF (Chennai) 88-44 in a league round match of the 54th PSG Trophy All-India basketball tournament played at Coimbatore. In another match, Income Tax (Chennai) suffered a 66-73 defeat against Customs (Kerala).Results: Indian Army, Delhi bt ICF, Chennai 88-44; Indian Railway bt Indian Air Force 73-60; Customs, Kerala bt Income Tax, Chennai 73-66.

Application for national award

As the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) informed earlier, National Youth Award is conferred on men and women, non-profit organisations in recognition for their oustanding work in national development and social service. Youngsters between 15 and 29 are eligible.

The applications can be downloaded from http://innovate.mygov.in/nya and should be submitted before September 15. Individuals who have received this award previously and are related to central or state governement officials and those working in universities, colleges or schools will be not be considered.

For non-profit organisations, they have to be submit the document registered under section 1860 for the past three years along with the mention of office bearers and their rights in the management.

Organisations that have worked towards particular caste and class cannot apply. The organisation has to have youngsters who have been involved in social service for a minimum of three years. Newspaper clippings of them involved in this service (if any) should be attached.