Home Sport Other

ICF Chennai cagers suffer huge defeat 

Indian Army (Delhi) beat ICF (Chennai) 88-44 in a league round match of the 54th PSG Trophy All-India basketball tournament played at Coimbatore. 

Published: 11th September 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Indian Army (Delhi) beat ICF (Chennai) 88-44 in a league round match of the 54th PSG Trophy All-India basketball tournament played at Coimbatore. In another match, Income Tax (Chennai) suffered a 66-73 defeat against Customs (Kerala).Results: Indian Army, Delhi bt ICF, Chennai 88-44; Indian Railway bt Indian Air Force 73-60; Customs, Kerala bt Income Tax, Chennai 73-66.

Application for national award
As the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) informed earlier, National Youth Award is conferred on men and women, non-profit organisations in recognition for their oustanding work in national development and social service. Youngsters between 15 and 29 are eligible. 

The applications can be downloaded from  http://innovate.mygov.in/nya and should be submitted before September 15. Individuals who have  received this award previously and are related to central or state governement officials and those working in universities, colleges or schools will be not be considered. 
For non-profit organisations, they have to be submit the document registered under section 1860 for the past three years along with the mention of office bearers and their rights in the management.

Organisations  that have worked towards particular caste and class cannot apply. The organisation has to have  youngsters who have been involved in social service for a minimum of three years. Newspaper clippings of them involved in this service (if any) should be attached.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike