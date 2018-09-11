Home Sport Other

India loses to USA in WSF World Women's Team Squash Championship

Only Tanvi could pluck a game against Olivia Blatchford, else the third seeded American side went about smoothly.

Published: 11th September 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Squash

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By UNI

CHENNAI: United States thumped India 3-0 in the opening Group C match of the WSF World Women's Team Squash Championship which got underway at Dalian in China on Tuesday.

A SRFI release here said India was clubbed along with USA, France and China.

With the top two players--Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik--withdrawing at the last minute, India's stock tumbled and its seeding dropped to 11.

Aparajitha Balamurukan, Tanvi Khanna and Sunayna Kuruvilla could not do much against the US.

Only Tanvi could pluck a game against Olivia Blatchford, else the third seeded American side went about smoothly.

In all participants from 16 countries were taking part in the championship being held for the first time in China.

Results: US bt India : 3-0 Reeham Sedky bt Aparajitha Balamurukan 11-4, 11-2, 11-4; Amanda Sobhy bt Sunayna Kuruvilla 11-5, 11-4, 11-7; Olivia Blatchford bt Tanvi Khanna 11-4, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Women Team Squash Championship Women Team Squash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival