India loses to USA in WSF World Women's Team Squash Championship

By UNI

CHENNAI: United States thumped India 3-0 in the opening Group C match of the WSF World Women's Team Squash Championship which got underway at Dalian in China on Tuesday.

A SRFI release here said India was clubbed along with USA, France and China.

With the top two players--Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik--withdrawing at the last minute, India's stock tumbled and its seeding dropped to 11.

Aparajitha Balamurukan, Tanvi Khanna and Sunayna Kuruvilla could not do much against the US.

Only Tanvi could pluck a game against Olivia Blatchford, else the third seeded American side went about smoothly.

In all participants from 16 countries were taking part in the championship being held for the first time in China.

Results: US bt India : 3-0 Reeham Sedky bt Aparajitha Balamurukan 11-4, 11-2, 11-4; Amanda Sobhy bt Sunayna Kuruvilla 11-5, 11-4, 11-7; Olivia Blatchford bt Tanvi Khanna 11-4, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5.