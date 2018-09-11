Home Sport Other

Junior men's skeet team claims silver at ISSF WC

The trio of Gurnihal Singh Garcha (119), Anantjeet Singh Naruka (117) and Ayush Rudraraju (119) combined for a score of 355 for a second-place finish in the finals.

Published: 11th September 2018 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHANGWON: The Indian junior men's skeet team clinched a silver but the senior shooters failed to contribute any medal to the country's tally at the ISSF World Championships here Tuesday.

The trio of Gurnihal Singh Garcha (119), Anantjeet Singh Naruka (117) and Ayush Rudraraju (119) combined for a score of 355 for a second-place finish in the finals.

The three had combined to top day one of the qualifying Monday.

The gold medal was won by Czech Republic with a score 356, while the bronze went to the Italian team, which shot a score of 354, at the premier International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) event.

In the junior women's 50m rifle 3 position competition, the Indian team signed off 14th with a score of 3383.

Bhakti Khamkar (1132), Shirin Godara (1130) and Ayushi Podder (1121) made up the team and neither of them managed to qualify for the individual finals.

There was no end to the seniors' disappointment with the women's skeet team ending ninth with a score of 319.

Rashmi Rathore (108), Maheshwari Chauhan (106) and Ganemat Sekhon (105) could not qualify for the individual finals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
skeet team ISSF World Championships

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Twinkle Khanna (Courtesy: Instagram)
I am not a feminist icon: Twinkle Khanna
Sussanne Khan visits Sonali Bendre in New York
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike