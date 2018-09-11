Junior men's skeet team claims silver at ISSF WC

By PTI

CHANGWON: The Indian junior men's skeet team clinched a silver but the senior shooters failed to contribute any medal to the country's tally at the ISSF World Championships here Tuesday.

The trio of Gurnihal Singh Garcha (119), Anantjeet Singh Naruka (117) and Ayush Rudraraju (119) combined for a score of 355 for a second-place finish in the finals.

The three had combined to top day one of the qualifying Monday.

The gold medal was won by Czech Republic with a score 356, while the bronze went to the Italian team, which shot a score of 354, at the premier International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) event.

In the junior women's 50m rifle 3 position competition, the Indian team signed off 14th with a score of 3383.

Bhakti Khamkar (1132), Shirin Godara (1130) and Ayushi Podder (1121) made up the team and neither of them managed to qualify for the individual finals.

There was no end to the seniors' disappointment with the women's skeet team ending ninth with a score of 319.

Rashmi Rathore (108), Maheshwari Chauhan (106) and Ganemat Sekhon (105) could not qualify for the individual finals.