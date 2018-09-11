Home Sport Other

Lovlina Borgohain beats Elmira Azizova as India start with win in Polish boxing tournament

Borgohain is a gold-medallist from the India Open and a bronze-winner from the Ulaanbaatar Cup in Mongolia, earlier this year.

Published: 11th September 2018

Lovlina Borgohain

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Photo | Lovlina Borgohain Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Russia's Elmira Azizova in the opening round of the 13th International Silesian Championship for women being held in Gliwice, Poland.

Borgohain prevailed 4-1 in the welterweight (69kg) category contest Monday night against Azizova, a silver-medallist at the Nation's Cup earlier this year besides a bronze-winner at the Russian national championships.

Borgohain will next be up against Czech Republic's Martina Schmoranzova.

The Indian boxer is a gold-medallist from the India Open and a bronze-winner from the Ulaanbaatar Cup in Mongolia, earlier this year.

India have sent a reasonably strong team for the tournament, which is being competed among boxers from 21 countries, including England, Kazakhstan, France Germany and Ukraine.

The Indian team for the event is a mix of youth and experience, featuring veterans like the celebrated M C Mary Kom (48kg) and L Sarita Devi (60kg) along with up-and-coming names such as former youth world champion Shashi Chopra (57kg) and Asian youth champion Manisha (54kg).

Manisha also claimed a silver at the youth world championships last month in Hungary.

