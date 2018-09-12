Home Sport Other

H Trilok Nag stars in City XI win

H Trilok Nag’s four-fer and S Kishan Kumar’s three-wicket haul helped City XI beat Combined Districts by 55 runs in the U-19 City vs Combined Districts match at the Murugappa ground on Tuesday.

Cricket

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

Brief scores: City XI 222/9 in 49.5 ovs (S Abishiek 60, P Praveen Kumar 42, Tushar Raheja 36, Arjun P Murthy 33 n.o; K Deeban Lingesh 4/45) bt Combined Districts 167 in 39.2 ovs (R Sonu Yadav 57, K Deeban Lingesh 48; H Trilok Nag 4/33, S Kishan Kumar 3/36).

Thrilling victory for PSB Punjab & Sind Bank registered a thrilling 6-5 win over Bengaluru Hockey Association in a Pool B match of the 92nd All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament.

Indian Navy and Indian Oil Corporation played out a 1-1 stalemate. Results: Punjab & Sind Bank 6-5 Bengaluru Hockey Association; Indian Navy 1-1 Indian Oil Corporation.

