CHA upbeat despite difficult debut

Vadapalli Nithin Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It may have been an unsavoury first taste for Chennai Hockey Association at the 92nd All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey meet. But the team’s think-tank believes that the experience will only make them stronger.

CHA lost two out of four games they played, drawing with Punjab & Sind Bank 1-1 and Bengaluru Hockey Association 2-2. They lost against IOC and Indian Navy.Despite being mentored by former India captain V Baskaran and having players like forward Veera Tamizhan, who was in the Indian camp for the Asian Games, CHA failed to make an impact. Baskaran pinned the blame on the team’s lack of practice before the tournament. They had just two days to practice after the Chennai Super Division League. “Next the team will play either the Nehru Cup or a tournament in Chandigarh,” the newly-elected CHA president said. “We will let them play as many tournaments as possible.”

Baskaran believes the team has potential. “As a team, they will get stronger with experience,” he said. “I’m sure there will be players from CHA who will play for India in the near future. Players have great potential. It is just a matter of time.”Results: Indian Army 3-2 ONGC; CHA 2-2 BHA; CSE 2-0 MHA.