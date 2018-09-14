Belief in the belly

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If experience is the only factor that decides sporting contests, India will have no problems in getting past Serbia in the Davis Cup World Group play-off clash beginning on Friday. The 2010 champions, in the absence of Novak Djokovic (World No 3) and Filip Krajinovic (No 33), are fielding a scratch team (Dusan Lajovic, Danilo Petrovic, Laslo Djere, Pedja Krstin and Nikola Milojevic), who have between them, played only 19 matches at this level. India themselves are a little underweight as Yuki Bhambri (No 96), Divij Sharan (No 38 in doubles) and Leander Paes (No 69 in doubles) have not travelled to Kraljevo for varying reasons.

Even then, the likes of Ramkumar Ramanathan (12 rubbers) and Rohan Bopanna (43) — the two linchpins of the visiting team — would like to believe they have what it takes to advance to the new-look Davis Cup qualifying format next February. The Mahesh Bhupathi-led side will go into the new look 24-team draw if they beat the hosts but even otherwise they are odds on to go through thanks to their ranking (see graphics). While history is not India’s friend — they last won a play-off tie in September 2010 (played five, lost five since) — the players believe they are in with a chance. “We have an outside chance,” N Sriram Balaji, who replaced Sharan, told Express.

“This is the last time we will be featuring in such a format and we don’t have anything to lose. We are more or less sure of featuring in the format in February so there is no pressure. Plus Serbia are a higher-ranked side (No 10) and do not have the likes of Djokovic and Krajinovic. I know we have lost Divij and Yuki but we still have more experience. It will be an interesting tie.” This optimism stems from the fact that both Ramkumar (a first ATP World Tour final) and Gunneswaran (a maiden Challenger win and a pulse-pounding fifth rubber win against China in an Asia/Oceania Rd 1 encounter) have enjoyed good seasons so far. Throw in the fact that Ramkumar has already beaten Lajovic (qualifying round at Cincinnati Masters in 2017) and you know the optimism isn’t misplaced. But both players have endured a contrasting last two months. While the 23-year-old Indian has lost five of his last six matches, the Serb, the only surviving member of the squad which came to India in 2014, emulated his career high ranking of 56 on the back of a run to the third round at the US Open.

The draw, though, has been kind to India. The World No 135 opens proceedings versus Laslo Djere, who has played two rubbers. The latter is ranked 50 rungs higher but the former’s experience should put him in good stead. Lajovic, who has played 15 rubbers, will start the favourite against Gunneswaran in Friday’s second match. The Chennai lad is mindful of the fact but said nobody is invincible. “Djokovic is not playing so we know we have a chance. I have had enough time to prepare after the Asian Games.” His assessment is also applicable to jumping back to playing on the clay courts of Kraljevo after a couple of months on grass and hard courts.

“The clay season ended a while back so we have been on hard since. But I have had 2-3 weeks on clay now and that’s enough time to adapt.” The hosts, at least according to rankings, have the superior players but Davis Cup play is seldom decided by it. And that’s who adapts the fastest over the course of the next three days will emerge winners.