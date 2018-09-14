Home Sport Other

Hockey India congratulates just-retired former captain Sardar Singh ​

Sardar called time on his 12-year career on Wednesday after he was dropped from the national camp probables for the Asian Champions Trophy and the World Cup.

Published: 14th September 2018 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sardar Singh

Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Hockey India (HI) Friday congratulated just-retired Sardar Singh on his glorious international career, saying he was a "true ambassador of the game".

Sardar called time on his 12-year career on Wednesday after he was dropped from the national camp probables for the Asian Champions Trophy and the World Cup.

"In the best and worst of times, Sardar Singh has exemplified steely determination.

His qualities and dedication as a player makes him a true ambassador of the game," HI president Rajinder Singh said in a statement.

"He has inspired an entire generation of youngsters with his performances and as captain. He led the team to one of the biggest victories at the 2014 Asian Games. He has been part of Indian hockey's resurgence and elevation in world ranking," he said.

"His contribution to the sport will be cherished and Hockey India would like to congratulate him for his achievements and wish him the very best for his future endeavours."

Sardar formally announced his retirement Thursday at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Considered a legend, Sardar has been part of India's important feats in the past decade, having won silver medal at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, two Asia Cup Gold (in 2007 and 2017) and a silver (2013), gold at the 2014 Asian Games, bronze at the World League Final in Raipur 2015 and silver medal at the 2011 Champions Challenge.

This year, he was part of the Indian team that won a silver medal at the FIH Champions Trophy in Breda and a bronze at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sardar Singh Hockey India Sardar Singh retirement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity