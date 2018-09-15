Home Sport Other

Asian Games gold-medallist Swapna Barman to get customised Adidas shoes

Born with six toes in both her feet, Swapna's plight came to light only after she became the first Indian athlete to win an Asiad gold in heptathlon.

Published: 15th September 2018 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Swapna Barman

Asian Games gold-medallist Swapna Barman (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asian Games gold-medallist Swapna Barman will have customised shoes for her 12-toed feet soon as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has tied up with footwear company Adidas to ensure specially-designed gear for the heptathlete.

"After coming to know about Swapna's case, the Sports Minister immediately directed us from Jakarta to get customised shoes made for her. We have taken up the matter with Adidas and they have agreed to provide the footwear," SAI Director General Neelam Kapur told PTI.

Born with six toes in both her feet, Swapna's plight came to light only after she became the first Indian athlete to win an Asiad gold in heptathlon with a career-best performance in the 18th edition of the Games in Jakarta last month.

After her victory, the athlete made an emotional appeal for customised shoes and the SAI immediately sprung into action after Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore directed the concerned authorities to take up the matter on an urgent basis.

The SAI has already sent a communication to Swapna's coach Subash Sarkar at its Centre of Excellence in Kolkata, asking for specifications, such as size, pressure points and drawings for the customised spikes

Barman confirmed that he got a mail from the SAI headquarters in New Delhi On Thursday, seeking the necessary details required for the shoes.

"Yes, I got a communication from SAI, Delhi asking for specification to prepare Swapna's customised shoes. I am yet to meet Swapna as she is injured but I will provide the details soon once I meet her," Sarkar said from Kolkata.

Sarkar said he had told SAI officials about the need for customised shoes for Swapna just before the Asian Games but the matter gained importance only after her victory in Jakarta.

"Once I informally told a SAI official about the shoe issue but I never took up the matter seriously. Actually I didn't want her to alter things just before the Asian Games as she got adjusted to the regular shoes and was doing fine. Trying a new shoe just before the Games could have been adverse," he said.

"And she hadn't gained fame at that time. Now after winning the gold, she has become a celebrity and every company is trying to get mileage out of her." 

Swapna was identified in 2012 and since then she has been training at the SAI Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

Swapna was inducted in the Government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in September last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swapna Barman Swapna Barman shoes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi