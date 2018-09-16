Home Sport Other

Carolina Marin outguns Nozomi Okuhara​​​​​​​ claims Japan Open women's singles title​

Carolina Marin returned to the court at the Japan Open one month after being crowned world champion for the third time in her career.

Published: 16th September 2018 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Carolina Marin

Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin (File | PTI)

By IANS

MADRID: Spain's Carolina Marin, Olympic champion and three-time badminton world champion, won the Japan Open women's singles title on Sunday with a victory over Japanese player Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 17-21, 21-11.

Marin, 25, played an exciting match lasting one hour and 15 minutes, in which Okuhara pushed back to win the second game only to see Marin regain control in the tie-break, reports Efe news.

The Japan Open men's title was claimed by Japanese reigning world champion Kento Momota, who defeated Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab 21-14, 21-11 in a one-sided final.

