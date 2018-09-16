Home Sport Other

Hyderabad sailing on a global map

The event organized to break the Guinness Record set in 2014. It saw 86 countries participate across 640 venues simultaneously on Sunday to break the 2014 record and set the new one.

Published: 16th September 2018 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

The Yacht Club of Hyderabad conducted a series of races at Hussain Sagar Lake on Sunday to comply with all the stringent Guinness Record requirements (Photo | http://theyachtclub.in)

By UNI

HYDERABAD: The Yacht Club of Hyderabad conducted a series of races at Hussain Sagar Lake on Sunday to comply with all the stringent Guinness Record requirements.

The event organized to break the Guinness Record set in 2014.

It saw 86 countries participate across 640 venues simultaneously on Sunday to break the 2014 record and set the new one.

It was an attempt set the new record as " the largest sailing race held in single day in the world".

Bart's Bash in 2014 broke the record for the largest sailing race in 24 hours at multiple locations spanning continents. Bart's Bash is the charity global sailing race.

Four years back in the year 2014, an awesome 9,484 boats at 237 locations worldwide sailed to set the record.

Today an attempt was made to break that old record and set up a new one.

A global sailing race took place at 640 venues, in 86 countries all over the world with several thousands of sailors including 30 sailors of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad in different classes of boat around the world.

Thousands of boats used by many organisaitons across the globe to break this record.

The whole sailing community across the globe has come together today to set the new record.

And it is a proud moment for Hyderabad as one of the organizations chosen to be part of it to establish new record as an inspiration for future sailors and generations to come.

"The byline of the Andrew Simpson Foundation , the creators of Bart's Bash, is to increase participation and improve lives through Sailing" and we here at the Yacht Club of Hyderabad are doing exactly that, with our tagline "Dignity Through Sports", We are proud to be associated with a Guinness Record breaking attempt and bring Hyderabad Sailing onto the Global map of both charity and sailing, said Suheim Sheikh , the President and Chief Instructor at the club."

Our young sailors from Telangana's Social Welfare schools are proud to be associated with a Guinness Record breaking attempt.

Going by the 2014 record we will contribute about 30 sailors. And I am proud that the event makes Hyderabad Sailors known globally", said Praveen Kumar, IPS, Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Schools Society.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yacht Club of Hyderabad Hyderabad sailing Hussain Sagar Lake Guinness Record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi