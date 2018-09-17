Home Sport Other

Sapporo drops 2026 Winter Olympics bid to focus on 2030

Olympic and local officials said last week they were considering changing the dates because the 2030 option will be a better environment to host the Games.

Published: 17th September 2018 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Winter Olympics

Representational Image (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: The Japanese city of Sapporo has changed its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics to 2030 following an earthquake in Hokkaido which left 41 dead and caused widespread damage, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Monday.

Olympic and local officials said last week they were considering changing the dates because "the 2030 option will be a better environment to host the Games", city official Akihiro Okumura told AFP.

Following a meeting in Lausanne on Monday between representatives of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), the City of Sapporo, and the IOC, the IOC confirmed the decision in a statement which said: "The Japanese National Olympic Committee and the IOC agreed today that the IOC would not put Sapporo on the list of candidates for the Olympic Winter Games 2026, but to continue with the close dialogue already underway for the Olympic Winter Games 2030."

It added: "The IOC expressed its understanding that recovery from the earthquake in the region should be the immediate principal focus but greatly appreciated the continued strong commitment as a future host for the Olympic Winter Games."

A new Candidature Process means potential hosts have a one-year non-committal Dialogue Stage in which to interact with the IOC and discuss how hosting the Games can serve their long-term goals and leave lasting legacies.

The IOC said: "The City of Sapporo and the Japanese NOC made it clear that they remain strongly interested in a candidature for the Olympic Winter Games 2030."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Winter Olympics 2026 Winter Olympics 2030 Winter Olympics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo