Home Sport Other

Start of Pro Kabaddi League​ season 6 postponed to October 7​

The PKL playoffs would be held as planned in Kochi on December 30 and 31 with the final on January 5 in Mumbai.

Published: 17th September 2018 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

U Mumba

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The start of the sixth season of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has been postponed by a couple of days due to logistical reasons, the organisers Mashal Sports announced on Monday.

"The 6th season of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League will start on October 7 instead of the earlier date of October 5 owing to logistical reasons such as caravan movement and stadium availability. Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd, the rights owner and organisers of the league has made this considered decision in consultation with the principal stakeholders," a statement read.

Chennai will continue to host to the first leg of the tournament from October 7.

The playoffs would be held as planned in Kochi on December 30 and 31 with the final on January 5 in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pro Kabaddi League Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 PKL PKL Season 6

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 