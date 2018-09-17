Start of Pro Kabaddi League​ season 6 postponed to October 7​

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The start of the sixth season of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has been postponed by a couple of days due to logistical reasons, the organisers Mashal Sports announced on Monday.

"The 6th season of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League will start on October 7 instead of the earlier date of October 5 owing to logistical reasons such as caravan movement and stadium availability. Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd, the rights owner and organisers of the league has made this considered decision in consultation with the principal stakeholders," a statement read.

Chennai will continue to host to the first leg of the tournament from October 7.

The playoffs would be held as planned in Kochi on December 30 and 31 with the final on January 5 in Mumbai.