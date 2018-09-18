Junior shooters on the mark, seniors have to play catch-up

Anmol Gurung By

CHENNAI: Indian shooters were among big hitters in the recently-concluded World Championships in South Korea, returning with a rich haul of 11 gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze medals.

The haul saw them finish third, behind China and Korea. In an event which had 60 Olympic quotas on offer, India managed to snare two through rifle shooters Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela.

It was a commendable show, especially by the young guns, who clearly overshadowed the seasoned shooters. They accounted for more than 85 per cent of the medals India won.

On the other hand, the seniors seemed to be undercooked. Apart from Anjum and Apurvi, nobody came close to a medal in the Olympic events. Abhishek Verma and Deepak Kumar were the only other Indians who entered the finals.

Junior rifle coach Deepali Deshpande concedes that the seniors could have done better. But she is confident they will deliver in the near future.

“We were expecting more,” she said.

“But as an expert, I see it in a different way. At the senior level, it’s a different ball game. We have many juniors coming up. They are the frontrunners. In the next six months, I’m sure there will be major changes in the senior category. The juniors have reached a stage where they are set and ready to express themselves.”

Having played a key role in shaping young shooters, who are trying to find their feet at the top level, Deepali feels new faces in the senior squad will come good. “There are some who are almost there. Like Anjum, who also rose through junior ranks, they have the capability. They are a little behind and unfortunately, the World Championships came at a time when they are still learning and gaining experience.”

Junior pistol coach Jaspal Rana is also encouraged, but feels there are gaps that need to be addressed. “There are still three, four levels to climb. The kids are giving hope. If we can just protect them, then we can attain the desired level,” he opined.

Having worked with young minds, Jaspal said planning is a must to help youngsters. “Some of the shooters like Anish Bhanwala (15) and Manu Bhaker (16) are too young. To get them to the Olympic level, there has to be a proper plan in place.”

Former national coach Sunny Thomas felt the rise in the standard of competition is something the seniors are struggling to cope with. “For shooting, age is not a bar. A few years ago, an average score of 10 was not common. Now, it’s different. The standard is improving. The seniors are not up to the mark. After this outcome, they know they need to work hard. Some of them are definitely capable of working hard and turning things around.”

Indian finalists (15 Olympic events)

10m Air Pistol Men

Abhishek Verma

10m Air Rifle Men

Deepak Kumar

10m Air Rifle Women

Anjum Moudgil (won silver)

Apurvi Chandela