Home Sport Other

Asian Games gold medallist Arpinder Singh eyes podium finish at Tokyo Olympics

Before the Tokyo Games, Singh has a golden chance to test his mettle at next year's Asian and World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Published: 19th September 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Arpinder Singh, Triple Jump

Arpinder Singh. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Triple jumper and Asian Games gold medallist Arpinder Singh aims at a podium finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after becoming the first Indian to clinch a medal in the IAAF Continental Cup.

Before the Tokyo Games, he has a golden chance to test his mettle at next year's Asian and World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

"This year has been really amazing for me. Next year, there is Asian Track and Field (athletics championships) and the World Championships and I hope to do well in these tournaments," Arpinder told reporters here Tuesday.

After the Asiad gold, Arpinder created history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the IAAF Continental Cup at Ostrava in Czech Republic as he clinched bronze with a modest effort of 16.59 metres.

"My target is the Tokyo Olympics and I hope I get a medal over there as well," said Arpinder at a promotional event of Godrej Cinthol.

"No doubt, the competition will be greater at the Olympics than the Asian Games. If we give our best, I'm sure we will get a medal.17.17 is my best and even this year I did 17.09 in the inter-state (meet), so my performance has been very good. I am sure that I will get a medal in the World Championships if I do 17.40, which is my target," he said.

Arpinder had jumped 16.77 metres in the Asian Games held in Palembang and Jakarta to clinch India's first gold medal at the continental show-piece in 48 years in triple jump.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist has a personal best of 17.17 metres which he recorded in 2014.

Though he clinched a bronze at the IAAF Continental Cup, Arpinder lamented that the functions post the Asian Games hampered his training, which affected his performance.

"After the Asian Games, there were 10 days for the IAAF Continental. We came back and there were lot of functions, so training could not happen and the strength level went down. So our performance did not come good there."

"Next year I hope to do well," the athlete said.

He said he took to triple jump after trying his hand at other events.

"I started off in 100 metres but I failed. I was around 10-12 years old. Then I failed in 200 metres, 400 metres and then long jump. My father was very disappointed," he said about his journey before taking to triple jump.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games Arpinder Singh Tokyo Olympics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju